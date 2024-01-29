Swiss National Under Investigation for Disappearance of Thai Wife in Nakhon Ratchasima

On January 8, 2024, Orathai Posingam, a native Thai woman, was reported missing from her home in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. Orathai, who had recently come into a significant inheritance of over 13 million baht from her first Swiss husband's estate, had wedded another Swiss national, Roland, two years prior to her disappearance. The circumstances surrounding her sudden vanishing have sparked local and international intrigue, with suspicion now resting heavily on her current husband.

Unsettling Circumstances

Roland, a 53-year-old former train driver, stated that Orathai had run away following an argument. The police, however, found his account dubious as Orathai had left behind all her belongings including her shoes. This detail, coupled with other uneasy elements of the case, led to Roland becoming the central figure of suspicion.

Investigation Underway

The Thai police have since confiscated Roland's passport and conducted an extensive search of the couple's premises. Despite deploying divers to investigate a nearby pond, no substantial leads have been found. Roland has staunchly maintained his innocence throughout the investigation, attributing Orathai's disappearance to personal reasons unconnected to him. He suggested that his wife could be in hiding, possibly avoiding debt collectors.

Bank Transaction Raises Questions

Further complicating the case is a bank transaction made from Orathai's account to Roland's on the night of her disappearance. Roland asserts that the money transfer was repayment for a loan. The police, however, are not entirely convinced and are currently investigating this financial activity. They are awaiting verification from the bank to determine the next course of action in this ongoing investigation.