Swindon Community Takes Stand Against Knife Crime: Owen's World Bleed Kits Initiative

In the heart of Swindon, a town grappling with the chilling specter of knife crime, a poignant gathering took place to remember Owen Dunn, a teenager whose life was abruptly truncated by a fatal stabbing in December 2020. The gathering, orchestrated by Jenny Gaunt and the charity formed in Dunn's memory, Owen's World, was held at the bustling Brunel Centre. The event was a stark reminder of the devastation wrought by knife crime and a call to action for the community to confront this growing menace.

Life-Saving Initiative: Owen's World Bleed Kits

Owen's World, in response to the grave issue, has installed 11 bleed kits throughout Swindon. These kits, designed for use by the public in emergencies involving stabbings, are a practical, albeit grim, testament to the current state of affairs. Despite the kits' potential to save lives, one such bleed kit, chillingly close to a New Year's Eve stabbing incident, remained untouched, signaling a need for greater awareness and education.

Education to Deter Knife Carrying Among Youth

Owen's mother, Zoe Mitchell, is a staunch advocate for education in schools to discourage knife carrying among youth. She believes fear of being robbed triggers some to arm themselves without considering the dire potential consequences. Her plea is for young people to understand the risk not only to themselves but to others, and ultimately, the community.

Support from Law Enforcement

Wiltshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Phillip Wilkinson, has added his voice to these concerns, expressing alarm regarding the dangers of knife crime. He commends the initiative by Dunn's family and acknowledges the potential of bleed kits to save lives by providing immediate aid until professional medical services arrive. This acknowledgment coupled with the initiative by Owen's World signals a community ready to combat knife crime head-on.