Swift Response: Man Arrested Over Series of Snatch-and-Grab Thefts in Fgura

In a swift response to a string of snatch-and-grab thefts in Fgura, Malta, a 25-year-old man from Cospicua has been arrested. The suspect was apprehended shortly after three victims—a 45-year-old woman, a 74-year-old man, and an 80-year-old woman—reported being robbed on the streets of Fgura.

A Wave of Snatch-and-Grab Thefts

Among the incidents that led to the suspect’s arrest, one involved the theft of money from the 45-year-old woman, just after she had withdrawn it from an ATM. The other two victims reported the loss of personal belongings; the 74-year-old man’s bag and the 80-year-old woman’s mobile phone were taken. The suspect is also linked to another incident that occurred a day prior, involving the theft of a wallet from another 74-year-old man.

Swift Police Response and Arrest

Following the reports, local police officers heightened their surveillance and located a man matching the victims’ descriptions in the Triq il Karmelitani area of Fgura. The suspect was arrested at around 8:30 pm, marking a significant step in the police’s ongoing efforts to address the increasing number of thefts targeting pedestrians, particularly the elderly, in the area.

Upcoming Arraignment

The suspect is currently in police custody, with prosecutors preparing to arraign him before magistrate Leonard Caruana on Saturday. The outcome of this case will serve as a strong statement in the police’s commitment to curb the wave of thefts in the region and ensure the safety of residents.