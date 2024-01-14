en English
Crime

Swift Justice: Jalandhar Police Solve Murder Case within Hours of Discovery

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
Swift Justice: Jalandhar Police Solve Murder Case within Hours of Discovery

In a commendable act of swift justice, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate, headed by Commissioner Swapan Sharma, has cracked a murder case within hours of finding the victim’s body. The grim discovery was made at the Grain Market (Dana Mandi) in Jalandhar, where Suraj Kumar from Mohalla Parbhat Nagar was found lifeless in the early hours of Saturday morning.

An Immediate Investigation Ensues

Moved by the gravity of the event, the police wasted no time in launching an investigation. Their inquiries soon revealed a tragic tale of a heated argument gone horribly wrong. Suraj Kumar, it was found, had been engaged in a drunken dispute with his friend, Karan Bhatia, also known as Ricky, from Ram Nagar. What started as harsh words soon turned into a fatal assault, with Suraj’s provocation leading Karan to brutally attack him, crushing his face with a cement block.

A Swift Arrest and Legal Proceedings

With the facts of the case laid bare, the police took immediate action, registering a case against Karan Bhatia under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Division Number 2 police station. Karan, who earns his living as an auto driver, was arrested without delay, and further investigations into the case are still ongoing.

Police Commissionerate’s Commitment to Upholding Law and Order

Commissioner Swapan Sharma, in his address, reiterated the commitment of the Police Commissionerate to maintain law and order. He emphasized that those who choose to violate the law will face the full force of its consequences. This case serves as a grim reminder of the devastating effects of violence and the commitment of law enforcement to bring those responsible to justice.

Crime India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

