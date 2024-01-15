en English
Crime

Swift Justice in Pattaya: Young Thief Apprehended by Alert Officer

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Swift Justice in Pattaya: Young Thief Apprehended by Alert Officer

In the early hours of January 15, 2024, a young thief was apprehended on the sandy shores of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand. The suspect, a mere 13 years old, was caught in the act of stealing a phone from a Turkish tourist. The stolen item, a Redmi phone, was valued at approximately 4,500 baht.

Swift Response from Pattaya Police

The incident unfolded as Mr. Akis Kul, a 58-year-old visitor from Turkey, was engaged in conversation with the young suspect. Suddenly, his phone was snatched from his hands. Mr. Akis’s call for help did not fall on deaf ears.

Pattaya police officer Tassanai Termphon, who was on patrol for tourist safety, noticed the commotion and sprang into action. Observing the fleeing thief, Officer Tassanai gave chase and managed to apprehend the suspect just 50 meters from the crime scene.

From Confession to Gratitude

Upon his capture, the juvenile delinquent admitted his guilt, revealing that he intended to keep the stolen phone for personal use. The swift response of Officer Tassanai not only led to the recovery of the stolen item but also elicited deep appreciation from the victim.

The Turkish tourist expressed his gratitude toward the Pattaya police force for their prompt action, leading to a stronger affinity for the city and its law enforcement. In a heartfelt gesture, Mr. Akis hugged Officer Tassanai, later heading to the police station to file a formal report.

Crime Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

