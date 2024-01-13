en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Swedish Teenagers Arrested in St. Paul’s Bay for Jewellery Shop Theft

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Swedish Teenagers Arrested in St. Paul’s Bay for Jewellery Shop Theft

On a seemingly routine patrol in St. Paul’s Bay, local police officers stumbled upon a scene straight out of a crime thriller. Two 17-year-old Swedish teenagers, whose identities remain undisclosed due to their age, were caught in the act following a daring theft from a jewellery shop located on Triq Dawret il-Gzejjer. The incident, which unfolded around 3:45 pm, resulted in a chase with the officers after the pair were spotted on Triq il-Merluzz.

Swift Police Action

In a swift response to the unfolding situation, the police managed to apprehend one of the suspects almost immediately. The other suspect, however, managed to evade the police but was later found at his residence. As one of the suspects was being arrested, he discarded a golden bracelet, a move that only served to strengthen the suspicion of their involvement in the theft.

Stolen Items Recovered

The discarded bracelet is believed to be part of the stolen items from the jewellery shop. Extending their search to the residence of the second teenager, the police managed to recover another golden bracelet and a watch. These items were also identified as part of the loot from the shop, further cementing the case against the two teenagers.

Legal Consequences Await

The police statement indicated that the two are expected to face charges in court in the days following the incident. As the law takes its course, the incident serves as a sobering reminder of the potential consequences of criminal behaviour. Meanwhile, an ongoing police investigation is underway to address the theft thoroughly and ensure justice is served.

0
Crime Sweden
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
21 seconds ago
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya Arrested for Assault at Funeral
In a controversial incident that unfolded at a funeral in Kenya, Mumias East Member of Parliament (MP), Peter Salasya, was reportedly involved in an altercation with a fellow politician. The incident quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, with Salasya allegedly slapping the local politician who had sought a chance to address the mourners. This occurrence,
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya Arrested for Assault at Funeral
Wave of Arrests in Benton and Washington Counties: No Bonds Set
5 mins ago
Wave of Arrests in Benton and Washington Counties: No Bonds Set
Forced Marriage in Bihar: An Ongoing Social Evil Comes to Light
5 mins ago
Forced Marriage in Bihar: An Ongoing Social Evil Comes to Light
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
2 mins ago
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
Northwest Arkansas Men Face Federal Prison Time for Child Exploitation Offenses
3 mins ago
Northwest Arkansas Men Face Federal Prison Time for Child Exploitation Offenses
Springdale Man Arrested for Domestic Battery After Violent Altercation
5 mins ago
Springdale Man Arrested for Domestic Battery After Violent Altercation
Latest Headlines
World News
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
20 seconds
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
32 seconds
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
53 seconds
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
1 min
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
1 min
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
1 min
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
1 min
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
1 min
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
2 mins
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
1 min
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
9 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app