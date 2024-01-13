Swedish Teenagers Arrested in St. Paul’s Bay for Jewellery Shop Theft

On a seemingly routine patrol in St. Paul’s Bay, local police officers stumbled upon a scene straight out of a crime thriller. Two 17-year-old Swedish teenagers, whose identities remain undisclosed due to their age, were caught in the act following a daring theft from a jewellery shop located on Triq Dawret il-Gzejjer. The incident, which unfolded around 3:45 pm, resulted in a chase with the officers after the pair were spotted on Triq il-Merluzz.

Swift Police Action

In a swift response to the unfolding situation, the police managed to apprehend one of the suspects almost immediately. The other suspect, however, managed to evade the police but was later found at his residence. As one of the suspects was being arrested, he discarded a golden bracelet, a move that only served to strengthen the suspicion of their involvement in the theft.

Stolen Items Recovered

The discarded bracelet is believed to be part of the stolen items from the jewellery shop. Extending their search to the residence of the second teenager, the police managed to recover another golden bracelet and a watch. These items were also identified as part of the loot from the shop, further cementing the case against the two teenagers.

Legal Consequences Await

The police statement indicated that the two are expected to face charges in court in the days following the incident. As the law takes its course, the incident serves as a sobering reminder of the potential consequences of criminal behaviour. Meanwhile, an ongoing police investigation is underway to address the theft thoroughly and ensure justice is served.