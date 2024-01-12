‘Swatting’ Prank Call Triggers Major Law Enforcement Response in Dorchester County

Wednesday night, Dorchester County was shaken by a chilling phone call to the Sheriff’s Office, claiming a man had just shot his father and was planning to take his own life. This distressing situation, however, turned out to be a hoax, a cruel ‘swatting’ prank aimed at inciting a significant law enforcement reaction to a specific location.

Emergency Response to a Hoax Call

Just after 11 p.m., deputies rushed to the address provided by the caller. Expecting to confront a dire situation, they attempted to make contact but were met with an uncooperative caller, who quickly disconnected. A silhouette observed in an upstairs window and the gravity of the alleged situation prompted the deputies to enter the residence.

As they breached the door, a woman emerged and was swiftly evacuated. A thorough search for the supposed shooter began, with every corner of the house inspected.

A Distressing Discovery

Another woman was found inside, but the expected shooting victims were conspicuously absent. There were no men present, no signs of violence, and no victims. The grim reality of a ‘swatting’ prank began to set in as the deputies realized they had been lured into a fabricated emergency.

Pursuing Justice

Once the safety of the residence was confirmed, the focus shifted to investigation. Lt. Rick Carson of the Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the traumatic impact of this incident on the victims, stating that they had reviewed the calls and discussed the response with them.

The Sheriff’s Office is partnering with other agencies, banking on improved technology to aid their pursuit of the prankster. The course of this investigation is expected to yield significant progress, bringing the perpetrator of this heinous hoax to justice.