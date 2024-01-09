en English
Crime

Swatting Incident Targets Prosecutor in Trump’s Federal Cases

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
Swatting Incident Targets Prosecutor in Trump’s Federal Cases

In a recent alarming incident, Special Counsel Jack Smith, the man spearheading the prosecution of former President Donald Trump, was targeted in a swatting attempt at his Maryland residence on Christmas Day. An individual, yet to be identified, placed a false 911 call claiming that Smith had shot his wife, triggering an immediate law enforcement response.

Swatting Incident Quelled by U.S. Marshals

Montgomery County Police promptly dispatched units to Smith’s residence following the false 911 call. However, Deputy U.S. Marshals, assigned to protect Smith and his family, quickly intervened and confirmed it was a false alarm. This swift action thwarted any escalation of the situation. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the swatting incident, and both the Special Counsel’s Office and law enforcement agencies have refrained from commenting on the matter.

Smith Faces Multiple Threats Amid Trump’s Prosecution

This is hardly the first threat Smith has encountered, as his office has been receiving multiple threats and intimidating communications since the indictment of Trump. Notably, the threats surged after Trump posted inflammatory remarks about Smith. Trump faces charges related to efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss and the alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

High Security Costs and Upcoming Trials

Amid these threats, the U.S. Marshals Service spent over $4.4 million from April to September of the previous year on security for Smith and his team. The election interference trial is set to commence on March 4, with the classified documents case scheduled for trial on May 20. Trump is also expected to appear in court in Washington, D.C., for oral arguments regarding his claim of presidential immunity in the election interference case.

Crime Law United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

