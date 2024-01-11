Swatting Incident Targets Judge in Trump's Business Fraud Trial

Amid the tense environment of the ongoing business fraud trial of former President Donald Trump, a 'swatting' incident targeted the home of the presiding Judge Arthur Engoron. The incident occurred just a day after the judge denied a request by Trump's attorney to allow the former president to deliver part of the defense's closing arguments in his trial. The police, responding to an email threat sent to a Long Island newspaper, found no actual threat upon arrival at Engoron's residence.

Swatting: A Dangerous Prank

'Swatting' refers to the act of making false reports of serious incidents with the intent to provoke an emergency response at a specific location. In this case, the target was the home of Judge Engoron, who is set to hear closing arguments in Trump's business fraud trial. This alarming prank has been on a rise, with recent targets including Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith and Judge Tanya Chutkan, both involved in federal criminal cases against Trump.

The Trial: Allegations and Implications

The trial against Trump involves allegations of fraud, conspiracy, insurance fraud, and falsifying business records. These cases have their roots in Trump's actions around the 2020 election and the infamous January 6 Capitol riot. The New York Attorney General is seeking $370 million in penalties from the former president, who has repeatedly disparaged the trial and Judge Engoron, even resorting to social media to label the judge as 'MEAN & NASTY' and claiming the trial is rigged.

Swatting: A Reflection of the Hostile Political Climate

While swatting incidents are dangerous pranks that have on occasion led to fatal consequences, experts believe that the current increase in such incidents is a reflection of the hostile political climate. Recent victims of swatting include Rep. Brandon Williams, who suspects his support of Israel in the Gaza conflict has made him a target. The FBI's recent launch of a national online database for sharing information on swatting incidents underscores the seriousness of this issue and the need for holding those responsible criminally accountable.