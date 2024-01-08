en English
Crime

Swatting Incident at Cardi B and Offset’s Georgia Home

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:54 pm EST
Swatting Incident at Cardi B and Offset’s Georgia Home

August of the previous year marked a disconcerting event for rappers Cardi B and Offset, when their Sandy Springs, Georgia residence became the target of a swatting incident. This malicious act involved a hoax call to emergency services with the aim of dispatching an unnecessary number of armed police officers to their address. The false report suggested a shooting at the home of the famous rappers, insinuating that Cardi B might have been hit by gunfire.

The False Alarm

The police, misdirected by the hoax call, arrived at the scene prepared for a severe situation. However, the tension quickly defused when they came across Derrick Cephus, Offset’s uncle, who was house-sitting at the time. Contrary to the caller’s claims, there was no sign of any shooting or imminent danger.

Offset and Cardi B’s Absence

At the time of the incident, Cardi B and Offset were not present at their Georgia home. They were in Los Angeles, miles away from the scene. Offset, when reached via phone, was visibly upset about the false report. The police left the property after confirming the absence of any threat and subsequently filed a report on the incident.

Before the Breakup

The swatting incident took place before the separation of Cardi B and Offset later that year. However, the dynamics of their relationship in the aftermath of the incident remain unclear. The couple, who have yet to reconcile or comment on the swatting incident, continue to face speculation about the influence of this event on their relationship.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

