SWAT Team Successfully Arrests Woman Barricaded in Attic in Allen, Texas

In an intense operation on Monday morning in Allen, Texas, a SWAT team triumphed in arresting 36-year-old Lul Top, who had entrenched herself in the attic of her residence on Tanglewood Drive. The Allen Police Department's Special Weapons and Tactics team were there to execute six felony warrants for 'Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.' Despite the high stakes, the situation was handled with precision and professionalism, avoiding any escalation or harm.

Failed Negotiations, Chemical Agents, and Surrender

Prior to the arrest, repeated attempts were made to negotiate with Top, hoping to avoid any further complications. However, Top remained unresponsive to these attempts, leaving the authorities with the challenging task of extracting her from the attic. The decision was made to deploy chemical agents, a move that ultimately led to Top's surrender shortly before 11 a.m. She was then successfully detained without any harm to herself or the officers involved.

Previous Interactions and Children's Safety

Notably, this was not the first encounter between Lul Top and the Allen police. Previous interactions were noted during the operation, yet the specifics were not disclosed. Importantly, it was also revealed that her children are currently under the care of Texas Child Protective Services. They were not present at the residence during the time of the arrest, ensuring their safety amidst the operation.

Upcoming Legal Proceedings

Following her arrest, Top is facing a hefty $600,000 bond. She is set to be transferred to the Collin County Jail to await her trials. The precise details of the assault charges against her, which led to the issuance of the six felony warrants, remain undisclosed. This arrest marks a significant accomplishment for the Allen Police Department, demonstrating their commitment to the safety and well-being of their community.