en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Sussex Police Seek Public Assistance in Burgess Hill Pub Assault Case

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Sussex Police Seek Public Assistance in Burgess Hill Pub Assault Case

On a chilly October night in 2023, an air of malevolence descended upon the otherwise congenial atmosphere of the Block and Gasket pub in Burgess Hill. As the clock neared midnight, the Sussex Police reports tell us of an unfortunate incident of assault and criminal damage.

The Unraveling of the Night

At around 11:50 pm on October 15, two men, as per eyewitness accounts, began exhibiting threatening behavior. The situation took a turn for the worse when three more men arrived and joined their company, their actions escalating to physical damage of the pub’s property. The unruly group left behind a trail of destruction, notably the pub’s windows and front door bearing the brunt of their aggression.

The Aftermath and Investigation

By the time the Sussex Police arrived at the scene, the quintet had already fled the scene, leaving behind nothing but chaos and apprehension. The police, in their pursuit of justice, have since engaged in rigorous area checks and thorough reviews of the available CCTV footage. Their aim? To apprehend these perpetrators and bring them to book.

A Call for Public Assistance

In a recent development, the Sussex Police have released a CCTV image of the individuals in question. The hope is that someone in the public, recognizing these individuals, might step forward with valuable information. The police have requested anyone with knowledge of the incident or the suspects to contact them either online or via phone, referencing the case number 47230202426.

The Block and Gasket pub incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of public peace and the importance of community vigilance. While the investigation continues and the search for the suspects intensifies, it is hoped that justice will soon be served.

0
Crime Security United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Glenorchy Tragedy: Murder, Arson and a Community in Shock
Tragedy unfolded in Glenorchy, Hobart, when the life of a kind-hearted mother of two, Alison Robinson, was abruptly extinguished. Her body was discovered in the aftermath of a house fire on Sanders Street on Friday morning. The suspected perpetrator, David Evans, a 40-year-old man, stands accused of setting the fire and allegedly killing Robinson. In
Glenorchy Tragedy: Murder, Arson and a Community in Shock
Sydney Home Targeted Over Displayed Palestinian Flag: A Suspected Hate Crime
9 mins ago
Sydney Home Targeted Over Displayed Palestinian Flag: A Suspected Hate Crime
YouTuber James Hinkle Solves Decade-Old Missing Navy Veteran Mystery
12 mins ago
YouTuber James Hinkle Solves Decade-Old Missing Navy Veteran Mystery
Public Transportation in Crisis: Rising Crime and Homelessness in London and New York
3 mins ago
Public Transportation in Crisis: Rising Crime and Homelessness in London and New York
Bloody Cartel Clash in Guerrero: A Battle Fought in Isolation
3 mins ago
Bloody Cartel Clash in Guerrero: A Battle Fought in Isolation
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Congress Member and Family
3 mins ago
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Congress Member and Family
Latest Headlines
World News
Western Australia Proposes New Restrictions on Alcohol Sales in Broome and Derby
25 seconds
Western Australia Proposes New Restrictions on Alcohol Sales in Broome and Derby
Scorchers Brace for Rain-affected Match; Exclusive Subscription Benefits for The West Australian Readers
26 seconds
Scorchers Brace for Rain-affected Match; Exclusive Subscription Benefits for The West Australian Readers
Study Proposes Reforms to Address Britain's Housing Crisis
31 seconds
Study Proposes Reforms to Address Britain's Housing Crisis
Australia's Defence Forces Contemplates Non-Citizen Recruitment Amid Political Debate
1 min
Australia's Defence Forces Contemplates Non-Citizen Recruitment Amid Political Debate
New Delhi Hosts Inaugural Forum of the International Valdai Discussion Club: A New Chapter in Global Geopolitical Dialogue
5 mins
New Delhi Hosts Inaugural Forum of the International Valdai Discussion Club: A New Chapter in Global Geopolitical Dialogue
Severe Blood Shortage Declared by American Red Cross Amidst Pandemic
6 mins
Severe Blood Shortage Declared by American Red Cross Amidst Pandemic
Ex-Premier Mike Baird Slams Current Political Leaders for Stoking Division
6 mins
Ex-Premier Mike Baird Slams Current Political Leaders for Stoking Division
Morocco's Cutting-Edge Facilities: A Game-Changer for Afcon 2023?
6 mins
Morocco's Cutting-Edge Facilities: A Game-Changer for Afcon 2023?
Sam Kerr’s Olympic Dreams in Balance Following Major Injury
6 mins
Sam Kerr’s Olympic Dreams in Balance Following Major Injury
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app