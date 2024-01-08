en English
Crime

Sussex Police Oppose New Off-License Application Amid Crime Concerns

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
Sussex Police Oppose New Off-License Application Amid Crime Concerns

Sussex Police and the local council in Brighton and Hove have raised opposition to a new convenience store’s application for an off-sales alcohol license due to concerns over high levels of crime and disorder in the area. Selvaratnam Pirabaharan, the store’s owner, hopes to operate from 8am to 11pm at 55 Lewes Road, where his proposed business, SPM Local, will replace the former Panda Lounge site, previously a NatWest bank branch.

Crime Statistics Raised Concerns

Inspector Mark Redbourn cited 62 violent crimes, 38 anti-social behavior incidents, 19 criminal damage cases, and 14 public order offenses within 525 feet of the site between November 22, 2022, and November 21, 2023. These troubling statistics have raised concerns that an additional off-license could further exacerbate the crime rate and disorder, potentially increasing public alcohol consumption and proxy sales to minors.

Existing Off-Licenses and Proposed Conditions

Lewes Road already houses nine off-licenses, alongside various other licensed establishments. With the potential addition of SPM Local, the police have requested that certain conditions be enforced should the panel approve the application. These conditions include limiting alcohol displays to only 20% of the shop area and covering them outside licensing hours, considering the shop would open at 6am. Additionally, the police suggest a prohibition on the sale of strong beer and cider unless they are part of a craft or specialty brand.

Council’s Stance and Upcoming Decision

The council has noted that Mr. Pirabaharan’s application does not present any exceptional circumstances that would justify overriding its policy against new off-licenses in the area. The licensing panel’s decision is scheduled for Thursday, January 11, and will be available for public viewing via a webcast on the council’s website. The outcome of this decision has potential implications for the regulation and control of alcohol sales in areas grappling with high crime rates.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

