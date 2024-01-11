Suspicious Transactions Unveiled in N10 Billion Money Laundering Case

In a pivotal development, the case against Ali Bello, nephew of Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, and two others embroiled in a N10 billion money laundering trial, compelling evidence has been presented by prosecution witness Banada Edward. Edward, a Compliance Officer with United Bank for Africa (UBA), shed light on substantial financial transactions conducted through accounts linked to the Kogi State Government and the administration’s account.

Suspicious Transactions Unveiled

Edward’s role as a prosecution witness in this high-profile trial brought to light a series of suspicious financial activities. Detailed account statements unveiled a trail of large cash and cheque withdrawals made to various individuals from the government accounts. The magnitude of these transactions raises critical questions about the legitimacy of the financial practices undertaken by the implicated parties.

Legal Battle Over Evidence Admissibility

The defense team mounted a robust challenge against the admissibility of the bank statements presented by Edward. They cited specific sections of the Evidence Act, arguing that the documents did not comply with the requisite legal provisions. Nonetheless, the prosecution rebutted these claims, asserting the relevance and authenticity of the bank statements as evidence.

Justice Ruling and Trial Adjournment

In a decisive moment, Justice James Omotosho ruled in favor of the prosecution. The contested documents were admitted as evidence, reinforcing the prosecution’s case against Ali Bello and the other defendants. The case, which encompasses 10-count charges of misappropriation and money laundering, has been adjourned until February for further hearings. The defendants were initially arraigned on December 15, 2022, marking the onset of a trial that could have significant implications for the Kogi State Government and its representatives.