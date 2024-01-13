Suspicious Death of Woman in Manipur Sparks Outrage and Calls for Justice

Thoubal district, Manipur, woke up to a tragic incident on Friday morning as a 27-year-old woman named Khuraijam (O) Inemcha was found dead in her husband’s residence. The grim discovery was made at the residence of Khuraijam Nongdamba, located in Heirok part two Salam Leirak, under suspicious circumstances.

Initial Reactions and Action

In the wake of the incident, the local residents, under the banner of YDO, Heirok, convened an urgent meeting. The outcome of the discussion was the establishment of a Joint Action Committee (JAC) named ‘JAC against the suspicious death of Inemcha.’ The JAC has taken a firm stance, demanding justice for Inemcha’s death by January 18. It has also resolved not to claim her body until the demand for justice is met.

Investigations Underway

In connection with the case, three individuals have been detained for questioning by the local law enforcement agencies. The objective is to unravel the details and circumstances leading to Inemcha’s tragic death. The investigation is ongoing, and more updates are expected in the coming days.

Implications and Aftermath

The incident has triggered widespread concern and outrage, prompting the government to take immediate action. In an unprecedented move, the Ministry of Home Affairs removed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 from the jurisdiction of 15 police stations in six districts of Manipur, reflecting a significant development in the state’s security situation.