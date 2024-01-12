Suspicions Surround the Death of Sikh Activist Avtar Singh Khanda: A Call for Justice

In the heart of Birmingham, a wave of grief and suspicion sweeps through the Sikh community. The sudden demise of Avtar Singh Khanda, a notable Sikh activist and fervent campaigner for the Khalistan movement, has left more questions than answers. At a tender age of 35, Khanda succumbed to acute myeloid leukaemia, a death officially recorded as natural. Yet, the timing of his passing, synchronized with alleged assassination plots by Indian agents against Sikh activists in North America, has sparked a sense of unease and suspicion.

Investigation or Lack Thereof?

In response to the community's concerns, Neil O'Brien, Member of Parliament for Harborough, has directed an official appeal to the Home Secretary. The point of contention? The West Midlands police's handling of the investigation into Khanda's death. Despite initial assertions of a comprehensive investigation, the Guardian revealed that standard investigative procedures were not followed. Khanda's friends and family were not interviewed, and no case number was assigned. The police stated they found no suspicious circumstances and referred the matter to the coroner, but this has done little to quell the rising apprehension.

Political Sensitivity and the Call for Scrutiny

O'Brien's letter, pressuring ministers to scrutinize Khanda's death more closely, mirrors the Sikh community's demand for a formal inquest. This issue carries a political charge due to its alignment with the Khalistan movement, an endeavor that poses significant implications for India's territorial integrity. The Sikh community's campaign for justice for Khanda is a reflection of their broader struggle for self-determination and recognition of their sacrifices.

As the Sikh community in the UK grapples with the mystery surrounding Khanda's death, back in Punjab, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) commemorated the martyrdom of Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke with a prayer congregation at Sri Akal Takht Sahib. The event was graced by several prominent personalities, including the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh and SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami.