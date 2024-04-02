Suspects in Stabbing of Iran International Journalist in London Fled UK Hours After Attack

Iran International TV's Pouria Zeraati was assaulted outside his London residence, prompting an investigation by British counter-terrorism police. The incident occurred on Friday, shortly before 3 pm, leading to Zeraati's hospitalization with a leg injury. Despite Tehran's denial of involvement, the attack underscores the heightened risks faced by journalists from the dissident Iranian news channel amidst ongoing threats.

Immediate Aftermath and Investigation

Following the attack, Scotland Yard disclosed that three suspects are believed to have fled Britain, making their escape via Heathrow Airport within hours of the stabbing. A blue Mazda 3, identified as the getaway vehicle, was found abandoned in the New Malden area and is under forensic examination. The police's swift response and ongoing searches in the vicinity aim to uncover further evidence related to the perpetrators' identities and their escape route.

Community Response and Zeraati's Recovery

The Iranian journalist community and supporters worldwide have rallied around Zeraati, who has since been discharged from the hospital and is recuperating in a safe location. His resilient gesture, sharing a hospital picture with a peace sign, has become a symbol of defiance against the threats facing journalists. Iran International has reiterated its commitment to journalistic integrity, despite the evident dangers.

Broader Implications

This attack is not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing trend of violence against journalists. It raises serious concerns about the safety of dissident voices and the lengths to which their opponents might go to silence them. The international community watches closely as the investigation unfolds, hoping for justice and a safer environment for journalists worldwide.