Suspected Poisoning of Schoolgirls Raises Alarm in Afghanistan

Over the weekend, nearly 80 primary school students, predominantly girls, in Afghanistan’s Sangcharak district were hospitalized under the suspicion of poisoning. The incident was reported by Mohammad Rahmani, the head of the Education Department in Sar-e-Pul province. On Saturday, 17 female students were affected, followed by an alarming 60 others the following day. The symptoms, including dizziness, headaches, and nausea, pointed towards a suspected poisoning incident.

Afghanistan’s Struggle for Girls’ Education

Girls’ education has been a contentious issue in Afghanistan, especially since the Taliban’s takeover in 2021. The Taliban has imposed significant restrictions on women’s educational and public activities. International pressure, however, has led the Taliban to keep primary schools open for girls up to approximately 12 years of age. The suspected poisoning incident over the weekend is a stark reminder of the challenges that girl students in Afghanistan continue to face.

Investigation and Treatment

While all affected students were treated at a local hospital, 14 with severe conditions were transferred to a provincial capital hospital. A doctor at the Sar-i-Pul hospital, who asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, confirmed the suspicion of poisoning based on the symptoms. The type of poison and the motive behind the incident remain unknown as the provincial police’s intelligence unit continues its investigation.

Recurring Poisoning Incidents

Poisoning attacks on schoolgirls are not new in Afghanistan. During the tenure of Afghanistan’s former government, over 170 women and girls were affected by poisoned well water in 2012. Such acts have been attributed to extremists opposing women’s education. These incidents underscore the need for robust security measures at educational institutions and a comprehensive approach to ensuring the safety of students, especially girls.