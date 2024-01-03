Suspected Murder-Suicide in Bucks County: Couple Found Dead in Home

The quiet town of New Britain Township, Bucks County, was recently jolted by a grim discovery. A local couple, a 64-year-old woman and her 63-year-old husband, were found deceased in their residence, located in the 100 block of Ashmont Way. The incident, currently under investigation by the New Britain Township Police, the Bucks County Detectives, and the Bucks County Coroner’s office, is suspected to be a case of murder-suicide.

Disturbing Discovery

The incident came to light on December 28, when the woman’s employer raised concerns about her absence from work for two consecutive days, an unusual occurrence. Responding to the call for a well-being check, the police arrived at the property, only to find the doors locked and vehicles parked in the driveway. The couple hadn’t been seen for days, according to neighbors.

Forced entry into the house revealed the sobering reality: the woman was found with blunt force trauma to her head, while her husband was discovered in the garage, evidently having taken his own life.

Investigation Underway

The preliminary investigation into the incident suggests no third-party involvement in the deaths. It’s a shocking revelation, especially considering that there had been no previous police contact with the couple. The cause of death and manner are still under review, with toxicology results yet to come. As of now, the Bucks County Coroner’s Office has yet to release any information regarding the post-mortem examinations.

A Community in Shock

This tragic incident has left the community in shock and disbelief. The seemingly peaceful town is now grappling with the reality of such a violent incident occurring in their midst. As the investigation progresses, the community waits in anticipation for a clearer picture of the events leading up to this heartbreaking incident.