Suspected Human Smuggler's Detention Extended Following Migrant Girl's Death

The Famagusta District Court in Cyprus has extended the detention order of a 47-year-old Syrian man, suspected of human smuggling and manslaughter following the tragic death of a three-year-old girl. The girl, a passenger aboard a boat the man allegedly captained from Lebanon to Cyprus, died after being hospitalized due to severe dehydration.

Suspected Smuggler's Previous Activity

The suspect is believed to be part of a network involved in smuggling migrants. According to the investigation, he was previously in Cyprus two years ago. He is suspected of commandeering a boat from Tripoli, Lebanon, with each migrant reportedly paying $3,000 for the perilous journey.

Life-Threatening Conditions on the Journey

Reports from the migrants aboard the ill-fated vessel painted a harrowing picture of the journey. Essential navigation equipment was missing, and provisions, including food and water, were grossly inadequate. In a tragic turn of events, the migrants were instructed to discard their water on sighting a commercial vessel, which they mistook for the Cypriot Police.

Rescue Operation and Subsequent Investigation

A search and rescue operation on January 24 led to the hospitalization of several migrants due to acute dehydration. The three-year-old girl, the youngest among them, succumbed to her condition the following day at Makarios Hospital. The extension of the suspect's detention order is to facilitate the completion of police investigations into what is emerging as a grave case of human smuggling and manslaughter.