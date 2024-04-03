Suspected Hit Men in Zimbabwe Court Over Alleged Murder Plot Linked to Business Deal

Five suspected hit men, believed to be from South Africa, faced Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje, seeking bail over accusations of plotting to murder a local businessman entangled in a failed business transaction. Represented by Moffat Makuvatsine, the defendants contested the state's evidence regarding their South African origins and pushed for bail under strict conditions, highlighting the importance of their familial ties in Zimbabwe.

Complex Business Deal Gone Awry

In November 2022, businessman Oliver Chipindu entrusted Obrian Obert Mapurisa with US$800,000 to purchase gas tankers from Turkey. However, when Chipindu sought documentation for the tankers, Mapurisa's evasiveness prompted suspicions. Investigations revealed that the full payment had not been made, leading Chipindu to demand a refund. This dispute allegedly led Mapurisa to hire the accused as hit men to eliminate Chipindu, a plan foiled by law enforcement's timely intervention.

Legal Arguments and Bail Application

During the bail hearing, Makuvatsine argued against the portrayal of his clients as murderers, suggesting that their continued presence in Zimbabwe negated the accusation of them being flight risks. He emphasized the lack of concrete evidence tying them to South Africa for the past decade, as alleged by the prosecution. Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti countered by detailing the suspects' alleged involvement in the murder plot, stressing the danger they posed to the complainant and society.

Implications and Next Steps

The case has not only highlighted the dark nexus between business disputes and criminal actions but has also raised questions about cross-border criminal activities and the challenges of legal jurisdictions. As the court adjourns for a bail ruling, the outcome will likely impact the broader conversation on crime, punishment, and the efficacy of the judicial system in handling cases with international implications. The accused are due for a routine remand hearing on April 22, pending further developments.