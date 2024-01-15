en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Suspected Deliberate Ramming Attack in Raanana, Israel: A City on High Alert

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:16 am EST
Suspected Deliberate Ramming Attack in Raanana, Israel: A City on High Alert

In a chilling turn of events in the city of Raanana, Israel, emergency services have responded to what authorities believe to be a deliberate ramming attack. A vehicle, under the control of a single assailant, veered off its course and thrust into a group of innocent bystanders, resulting in a series of injuries and a city plunged into shock and concern.

Details of the Incident

Reports trickling in from the scene indicate that the vehicle was intentionally driven into the crowd, an action that has led to the area being cordoned off by authorities. The driver has been promptly detained while investigations are underway to shed light on this shocking incident. Victims, caught off guard by the sudden assault, are currently receiving the necessary medical attention.

Security Concerns and Response

Unsurprisingly, this incident has raised the alarm over the level of security and the potential for further violence in the region. Law enforcement agencies and first responders are on high alert, while the public has been strongly advised to steer clear of the scene. As authorities dive deeper into the background and motive of the assailant, the situation remains fluid, with more information expected to be released as the investigation evolves.

Implications and Next Steps

Heightened security is anticipated in the coming hours, and possibly days, in Ra’anana. The incident has not only caused physical harm but has also disrupted normalcy in the area, with transport and businesses around the scene heavily impacted. It is worth noting that Israeli security forces regularly intercept and thwart attempted stabbing, shooting, and car-ramming incidents in Jerusalem and throughout the West Bank. As the city recovers from this shocking incident, the resilience of its people will once again be put to the test.

0
Crime Israel Security
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
42 seconds ago
Suspected Car Ramming Attack in Israel Leaves 13 Injured
In a startling turn of events in Israel, at least 13 individuals suffered injuries in what authorities are investigating as a suspected car ramming attack. The incident transpired when a vehicle, alleged to have been driven by a sole Palestinian man, plowed into a crowd, causing multiple casualties of varying severity. Swift Response and Ongoing
Suspected Car Ramming Attack in Israel Leaves 13 Injured
Fatal Assault in Delhi: Domestic Dispute Turns Violent
13 mins ago
Fatal Assault in Delhi: Domestic Dispute Turns Violent
Drug Trafficking Duo Denied Bail Amidst Multiple Charges
17 mins ago
Drug Trafficking Duo Denied Bail Amidst Multiple Charges
Ghana's Cyber Security Authority Warns of Soaring Job Scams Amid Economic Uncertainties
11 mins ago
Ghana's Cyber Security Authority Warns of Soaring Job Scams Amid Economic Uncertainties
Pretoria West Police Arrest Two for Illicit Cigarette Trade, Highlighting Need for Stricter Regulations
13 mins ago
Pretoria West Police Arrest Two for Illicit Cigarette Trade, Highlighting Need for Stricter Regulations
Corruption Scandal Unfolds in Sierra Leone: Clerk of Parliament Under Investigation
13 mins ago
Corruption Scandal Unfolds in Sierra Leone: Clerk of Parliament Under Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
1 min
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
2 mins
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
2 mins
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
2 mins
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
4 mins
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
4 mins
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
4 mins
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
7 mins
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
7 mins
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
37 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
58 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app