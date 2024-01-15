en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Suspected Car Ramming Attack in Israel Leaves 13 Injured

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:16 am EST
Suspected Car Ramming Attack in Israel Leaves 13 Injured

In a startling turn of events in Israel, at least 13 individuals suffered injuries in what authorities are investigating as a suspected car ramming attack. The incident transpired when a vehicle, alleged to have been driven by a sole Palestinian man, plowed into a crowd, causing multiple casualties of varying severity.

Swift Response and Ongoing Investigation

Emergency services were swiftly summoned to the scene, providing immediate medical assistance to the injured. The victims’ conditions ranged from minor injuries to critical states. Security forces have since cordoned off the area, commencing a rigorous investigation to ascertain the motive behind the incident and identify the perpetrator.

A Wave of Alarm

The incident has instigated widespread alarm among the local population, stoking fears about the potential for further similar attacks. In response to this palpable fear, the police have called on the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity promptly.

Emerging Details

While the details of the incident remain sketchy, officials are anticipated to provide updates as the investigation unfolds. According to police reports, a Palestinian man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple attacks in a town north of Tel Aviv. The suspect reportedly stabbed a driver, stole their car, and proceeded to run over three pedestrians. The Israeli ambulance service has confirmed treating 14 people, including a critically injured 70-year-old woman, a 34-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy in serious condition. The incident, although not yet officially declared terror-related, is being meticulously probed by Israeli police.

0
Crime Israel Security
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
10 mins ago
Ghana's Cyber Security Authority Warns of Soaring Job Scams Amid Economic Uncertainties
In a time of soaring unemployment rates and economic uncertainties, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) in Ghana has sounded a resonating alarm on the steep rise in job-related scams. The CSA’s cybercrime reporting channels have painstakingly recorded a minimum of 15 incidents, leading to a cumulative loss exceeding GH₵124,000 among the victims. The modus operandi
Ghana's Cyber Security Authority Warns of Soaring Job Scams Amid Economic Uncertainties
Drug Trafficking Duo Denied Bail Amidst Multiple Charges
17 mins ago
Drug Trafficking Duo Denied Bail Amidst Multiple Charges
True Detective: Night Country Returns With A Chilling New Season
17 mins ago
True Detective: Night Country Returns With A Chilling New Season
Pretoria West Police Arrest Two for Illicit Cigarette Trade, Highlighting Need for Stricter Regulations
12 mins ago
Pretoria West Police Arrest Two for Illicit Cigarette Trade, Highlighting Need for Stricter Regulations
Corruption Scandal Unfolds in Sierra Leone: Clerk of Parliament Under Investigation
12 mins ago
Corruption Scandal Unfolds in Sierra Leone: Clerk of Parliament Under Investigation
Fatal Assault in Delhi: Domestic Dispute Turns Violent
12 mins ago
Fatal Assault in Delhi: Domestic Dispute Turns Violent
Latest Headlines
World News
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
43 seconds
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
1 min
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
1 min
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
2 mins
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
4 mins
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
4 mins
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
4 mins
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
7 mins
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
7 mins
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
37 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
57 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app