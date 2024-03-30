Suspected Arson: Six Garbage Trucks Torched in Mtarfa, Manikata Incidents

Over one night, six garbage trucks became the target of what is now being investigated as suspected arson in the separate localities of Mtarfa and Manikata. This unsettling event prompted an immediate response from local law enforcement and fire services, highlighting concerns over public safety and property damage.

Timeline of Fire Outbreaks

The ordeal began in the early hours of Saturday when police were alerted to a fire on Triq Alessi in Mtarfa, discovering two garbage trucks engulfed in flames. The Civil Protection Department (CPD) swiftly responded, managing to extinguish the fire. However, the night's challenges were far from over. Shortly after the first incident, another distress call reported four more garbage trucks ablaze on Triq il-Mellieħa in Manikata. Once again, the CPD was tasked with dousing the flames to prevent further damage. Throughout both incidents, there were fortunately no reported injuries, a fact that has provided some relief amid the chaos.

Investigation and Response

Authorities are currently treating these fires as connected events and suspect arson as the underlying cause. The deliberate nature of these acts has prompted a thorough investigation, with law enforcement officials gathering evidence and seeking witnesses who might shed light on these crimes. The incidents have sparked a conversation about the security of public property and the motives behind such destructive actions. The community's sense of safety has been shaken, prompting calls for increased surveillance and preventative measures.

The destruction of these six garbage trucks not only represents a significant financial loss but also disrupts local waste collection services, affecting daily life for residents.