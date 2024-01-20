Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Murder Case of TV Anchor's Mother

Shawn Conlon, a 44-year-old Rhode Island man, went before the Windham Superior Court on January 20, 2024, pleading not guilty to the second-degree murder of Claudia Voight. Claudia, the mother of NBC Connecticut news anchor and the crowned Miss Connecticut 2006, Heidi Voight, was found deceased in her Windham, Vermont home on February 20, 2023.

Murder Masquerading as Medical Mishap

At first, Claudia Voight's demise was suspected to be the result of a medical event. However, the autopsy later revealed a chilling truth: the cause of death was not natural but was due to neck compression. It was then that the authorities' attention turned towards Shawn Conlon, Claudia's tenant, who had been residing in her home.

A Tenant turned Tormentor

Conlon had been renting a room in Claudia's home. However, towards the end of 2022, he ceased paying rent but continued to inhabit the premises. It is alleged that Conlon attacked and killed Claudia Voight in February 2023. Adding to the suspicion, Conlon had a criminal record in Connecticut, including a conviction for strangling his girlfriend.

Case Progress and Public Interest

Conlon was arraigned in Brattleboro, Vermont, and entered a not guilty plea. His attorney, Daniel Stevens, has yet to respond to requests for comment. This case garners attention not solely due to its gruesome nature but also due to Claudia's connection to a public figure - her daughter, Heidi Voight. The prosecution will be handled by Windham County Deputy State's Attorneys David Gartenstein and Dana Nevins. Conlon, meanwhile, will be held without bail as the court proceedings unfold.