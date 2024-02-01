Suspect in Amarillo SWAT Standoff Dies by Self-Inflicted Gunshot

A tense SWAT standoff in Amarillo ended tragically with the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Billy Trent Day, being found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The hours-long incident, which involved a manhunt, an exchange of gunfire, and a subsequent barricade situation, unfolded near Fleetwood and Paramount Park.

Standoff Originates from Kidnapping Call

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) initially responded to a call reporting a kidnapping in the area of Fleetwood Drive. On arrival, the suspect, Day, fled from officers, triggering a city-wide manhunt. He was later located on Overlook Street, where the situation escalated into a violent confrontation.

Gunfire Exchange and Barricade Situation

Upon discovery, Day fired shots at the police officers before retreating into a nearby home's storm cellar, turning a pursuit into a standoff. Reinforcements from SWAT and the Bomb Squad were promptly called in. As communication with Day ceased and additional shots echoed from the cellar, officers opted to breach the barricade using an explosive device around 12:40 p.m.

Aftermath and Investigation

Inside the cellar, they found Day deceased, the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. During the standoff, several streets were closed, nearby residents were evacuated, and Paramount Terrace Elementary School was placed on lockdown. No officers were injured during the incident.

APD Chief Birkenfeld revealed that Day had taken a woman hostage the previous night, who is now recovering in a hospital. The APD Homicide Unit has since taken over the case, and the next of kin have been notified. As Amarillo comes to terms with this tragic event, the focus now shifts to the investigation into Day's actions leading up to the standoff, a somber reminder of the dangers law enforcement face on a daily basis.