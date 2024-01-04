en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Crime

Suspect Identified in Year-Old Hit-and-Run Case Involving 9-Year-Old Victim in Atlanta

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
Suspect Identified in Year-Old Hit-and-Run Case Involving 9-Year-Old Victim in Atlanta

In a significant development, Atlanta Police have identified a suspect in a year-old hit-and-run case that caused the tragic death of a 9-year-old boy. The suspect, 58-year-old Tomasa Mendoza, is currently wanted for homicide by vehicle in connection with the case.

Jamal’s Tragic End

The victim, Jamal Dean, was fatally struck outside the Rosel Fann Recreation Center in Atlanta on January 3, 2023. The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. during a youth basketball league registration event that Jamal was attending along with his mother. Post the accident, Jamal was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The Search for the Red Pickup Truck

Initially, authorities were in search of a red pickup truck believed to be involved in the incident. They now believe that the truck was driven by Mendoza. Atlanta Councilmember Antonio Lewis, representing the district where the accident took place, voiced the community’s anguish over the tragic incident.

Jamal’s father, Christopher Dean, conveyed his profound grief over the loss of his son. His plea for justice resonates with the community’s call for the resolution of the case.

Crime Stoppers Offers Reward

As the search for Mendoza continues, Crime Stoppers has announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the resolution of the case. The organization welcomes tips from the public, which can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tipsters are not required to provide their name or any identifying details to qualify for the reward.

This tragic incident underscores the grave consequences of reckless driving and the profound impact it has on communities and families. The resolution of Jamal’s case will not only bring justice to his grieving family but also serve as a deterrent to future instances of this nature.

Crime United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

