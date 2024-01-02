Suspect Identified in Fatal Saginaw Hit-and-Run Case

In a recent hit-and-run incident in Saginaw, Michigan, the local police have identified a 51-year-old man as the suspect. The incident, which occurred on December 19, around 5:45 p.m., resulted in the unfortunate death of Edward L. Nichols. Nichols was struck by a white panel work van at the intersection of Burt Street and East Genesee Avenue. Despite emergency personnel’s best efforts, Nichols succumbed to his severe injuries at the scene.

Suspect and Vehicle Identification

The white work van involved in the incident didn’t stay at the scene long enough for the authorities to arrive, fleeing immediately after the incident. However, the following day, an off-duty Saginaw Police Officer, Alex Mawer, noticed a vehicle of the same description at the TA Travel Center in Bridgeport Township. This led to the identification of the driver, who is also a Saginaw local.

Uncooperative Suspect and Pending Charges

Despite the police having made contact with the suspect, the man has not been cooperative with the investigation. The police are also in communication with Tenpoint Expediting Services Inc., the company that owns the van involved in the incident. The investigation, now involving Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow, is still underway. The Saginaw Police Department is currently awaiting the filing of criminal charges by the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.