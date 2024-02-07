Suspect Hospitalized in Seal Beach Police Shooting During DHS Warrant Execution

On Wednesday morning, a police shooting incident unfolded in the tranquil neighborhood of College Park East in Seal Beach, California. The incident involved Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents, and La Habra Police officers, who were executing a search warrant at a residence in the 3500 block of Columbine Street. This event was promptly communicated to residents through social media by Seal Beach police. As the situation escalated, a shooting ensued, leading to the injury of one suspect who was then rushed to the hospital.

Unclear Circumstances Surround the Incident

The specifics of the engagement are yet to be clarified. Whether there was a standoff or if the suspect had fired shots remains a mystery. The nature of the warrant and the suspect's condition were not disclosed immediately. However, multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, have joined the ongoing investigation.

Homeland Security Investigations at the Forefront

Seal Beach police spokeswoman Lt. Julia Clasby confirmed the involvement of La Habra Police in assisting Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). HSI is a division of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under DHS. Established in 2010, HSI focuses on combatting transnational crime and terrorist networks, making it the primary investigative arm of DHS. A public affairs officer from the federal agency was spotted gathering more information at the scene in Seal Beach.

Seal Beach Community Reacts

The incident occurred just north of the 405 Freeway, in a residential area usually known for its tranquility. Seal Beach Police Department urged the public to avoid the area during the investigation. As the community awaits the unfolding of the story, the focus remains on the well-being of the injured suspect and the safety of the local residents.