Suspect D'Angelo Holley Arrested in Connection with Silver Spring Murder

In a chilling turn of events, a man named Ellis was brutally murdered by a gunshot while seated in a car outside the Sweet Sweet Kitchen on Bonifant Street, Silver Spring. The central figure in this harrowing saga, D'Angelo Holley, was subsequently apprehended by the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) after an exhaustive manhunt that spanned several weeks.

Arrest of D'Angelo Holley

The 24-year-old suspect, D'Angelo Holley of an undisclosed address, was arrested in Montgomery County and is now facing charges of first-degree murder. Holley's arrest came after an arrest warrant was issued on October 19, 2023. Following his apprehension, he was processed at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he was formally charged.

The Murder of Ellis and Previous Arrests

The victim, identified as Deandre Keith Ellis, was reportedly shot dead while he was in his car, parked outside the Sweet Sweet Kitchen. The incident sent shockwaves through the community, prompting an immediate investigation. This led to the identification and subsequent arrest of three other suspects connected with the murder. The suspects, identified as Kajohn McCombs, Ahmahd McCombs, and D'Andre Lukes, were previously arrested and are currently in custody without bond.

Upcoming Legal Proceedings

As it stands now, D'Angelo Holley, along with the three other suspects, await their day in court. They are currently being held without bond pending further legal proceedings. The case serves as a stark reminder of the violence that can suddenly erupt in even the most peaceful of communities, and how relentless law enforcement agencies can be in their pursuit of justice.