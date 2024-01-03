en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Suspect Apprehended in Modesto for Attempted Assault on San Mateo Officer

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Suspect Apprehended in Modesto for Attempted Assault on San Mateo Officer

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, Joshua Carmelich, a 31-year-old suspect from Oakdale, was finally apprehended in Modesto following a high-stakes chase that concluded with a daring escape in November 2023. The incident had begun with Carmelich allegedly attempting to run over a San Mateo police officer, an act that has resulted in charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, evading an officer with disregard for public safety, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The November Incident

The series of events that led to Carmelich’s arrest began when the California Highway Patrol alerted the San Mateo Police Department of a car chase entering their jurisdiction. The vehicle in question was a stolen GMC Sierra, and behind the wheel was none other than Carmelich. The pursuit led officers to El Camino Real and 4th Avenue, where Carmelich abandoned the stolen vehicle.

Attempted Escape

In a desperate bid to evade capture, Carmelich tried to enter nearby businesses before running back to the abandoned truck. It was at this point that he narrowly missed hitting an officer with the vehicle while making his escape. The high-speed chase concluded with the GMC Sierra crashing through a fence and into San Mateo Creek.

Apprehension of the Suspect

Despite the dramatic conclusion to the chase, Carmelich managed to flee the scene and initially evaded capture. However, his freedom was short-lived. Police later identified him and his arrest was eventually made in Modesto. Now, Carmelich faces the full force of the law for his alleged actions, and the communities affected can begin to seek justice.

0
Crime United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Party Shooting in Maryland: Young Life Tragically Cut Short

By Saboor Bayat

San Mateo Police Arrest Suspect in High-Speed Chase Incident

By Olalekan Adigun

Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Industrial Accident: Worker Crushed, Forklift Driver Flees Scene

By Quadri Adejumo

Progress in the 2021 Livermore Hotel Murder Case: A Deep Dive ...
@Crime · 6 mins
Progress in the 2021 Livermore Hotel Murder Case: A Deep Dive ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Day Brawl in Māhia: Man Hospitalized, Police Seek Witnesses

By Mazhar Abbas

New Year's Day Brawl in Māhia: Man Hospitalized, Police Seek Witnesses
Verbal Dispute at Florida Gas Station Turns Violent: Man Arrested for Stabbing

By Nitish Verma

Verbal Dispute at Florida Gas Station Turns Violent: Man Arrested for Stabbing
Rage-Driven Shooting in Anchorage: Man Charged with Attempted Murder

By Ebenezer Mensah

Rage-Driven Shooting in Anchorage: Man Charged with Attempted Murder
Northern Territory Police Tackle Unrest in Wadeye Community

By Geeta Pillai

Northern Territory Police Tackle Unrest in Wadeye Community
Latest Headlines
World News
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
16 seconds
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
44 seconds
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
50 seconds
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
56 seconds
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
57 seconds
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
57 seconds
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
57 seconds
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
1 min
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internationally
1 min
Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internationally
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app