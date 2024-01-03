Suspect Apprehended in Modesto for Attempted Assault on San Mateo Officer

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, Joshua Carmelich, a 31-year-old suspect from Oakdale, was finally apprehended in Modesto following a high-stakes chase that concluded with a daring escape in November 2023. The incident had begun with Carmelich allegedly attempting to run over a San Mateo police officer, an act that has resulted in charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, evading an officer with disregard for public safety, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The November Incident

The series of events that led to Carmelich’s arrest began when the California Highway Patrol alerted the San Mateo Police Department of a car chase entering their jurisdiction. The vehicle in question was a stolen GMC Sierra, and behind the wheel was none other than Carmelich. The pursuit led officers to El Camino Real and 4th Avenue, where Carmelich abandoned the stolen vehicle.

Attempted Escape

In a desperate bid to evade capture, Carmelich tried to enter nearby businesses before running back to the abandoned truck. It was at this point that he narrowly missed hitting an officer with the vehicle while making his escape. The high-speed chase concluded with the GMC Sierra crashing through a fence and into San Mateo Creek.

Apprehension of the Suspect

Despite the dramatic conclusion to the chase, Carmelich managed to flee the scene and initially evaded capture. However, his freedom was short-lived. Police later identified him and his arrest was eventually made in Modesto. Now, Carmelich faces the full force of the law for his alleged actions, and the communities affected can begin to seek justice.