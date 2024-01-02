en English
Crime

Survivors of Supernova Festival Attack Sue Israeli Authorities for $56 Million

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:28 am EST
Survivors of Supernova Festival Attack Sue Israeli Authorities for $56 Million

In a move that has sent shockwaves through Israeli society, 42 survivors of the October 7 Supernova music festival attack have initiated a civil lawsuit against the Israeli army, Ministry of Defence, police, and the Shin Bet intelligence service. The plaintiffs are seeking damages amounting to 200 million shekels, roughly $56 million, for what they argue is a failure by authorities to provide a timely warning of the impending attack, a failure which they contend led to unnecessary loss of life and injury.

An Unprecedented Legal Action

This lawsuit marks the first of its kind, with the survivors filing claims at the Tel Aviv District Court against the aforementioned Israeli security forces. The plaintiffs argue that there were multiple instances where these authorities neglected their duties, leading to the catastrophic event that unfolded at the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im.

(Read Also: The Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Ticking Time Bomb in the Middle East)

The Horrifying Attack

The festival, which was attended by approximately 3,500 people, was targeted by Hamas fighters who launched a brutal assault from the nearby Gaza Strip, resulting in a terrifying ordeal that lasted from 6:30 a.m. until around 12 p.m. The onslaught led to at least 260 deaths and a number of abductions, while survivors hid underneath corpses and in bomb shelters. The plaintiffs note that violent atrocities were committed against revelers, with reports of rape, murder, and individuals being burnt alive.

(Read Also: Gaza Conflict: Escalation Raises Humanitarian Concerns)

Heroes Among the Chaos

Amid the chaos, the Sharabi brothers, both former army servicemen, played a pivotal role in saving dozens of festival attendees. They courageously fought off the attackers and provided first aid to the wounded. Their actions garnered widespread praise, and they later traveled to the United States to share their experiences and raise funds for the survivors and injured. The lawsuit now seeks to hold Israeli security forces accountable for what the plaintiffs allege was preventable, demanding compensation for the horrors they endured.

Crime Israel
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

