Survivor Recounts Ordeal During Charles University Shooting

On the rainy afternoon of December 21, 2023, the tranquil winter calm of Prague was shattered by an unspeakable act of violence. A lone gunman, a 24-year-old student, launched a deadly attack at Charles University, leaving behind a trail of 14 lifeless bodies and 25 injured individuals, one of whom was Mr. Peter Vendel, a Dutch national and Singapore permanent resident.

The Ordeal of Peter Vendel

During the mayhem, Mr. Vendel was hit in his right thigh, collapsing to the ground amidst the chaos. But the shot didn't silence him. In one of the most harrowing moments of his life, Mr. Vendel reached for his phone amidst the chaos and sent a reassuring text to his wife, confirming his survival. It was the last day of their holiday in Prague; a day that was meant for sightseeing had turned into a nightmare.

Surviving the Chaos

Despite his injury, Mr. Vendel was aided by several bystanders who bravely risked their own lives to help him. He was rushed to the hospital, leaving his wife, Madam Sofea Musa, and their two children behind during the immediate rescue. This marked the beginning of a long and painful recovery process. Mr. Vendel underwent two surgeries – one to remove the bullet and another to extract shrapnel, part of his pelvis, and to address internal bleeding caused by the gunshot.

From Holiday to Nightmare

The tragic shooting spree at Charles University, which the Czech government has since declared a national day of mourning for, has left an indelible mark on Mr. Vendel and his family. The incident has shaken their lives, amplifying the growing global concern about public safety and gun violence, reminding us of the fragility of human life, and the resilience of those who survive.