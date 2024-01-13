en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Survivor Alison Botha’s Distress at ‘Ripper Rapists’ Parole

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Survivor Alison Botha’s Distress at ‘Ripper Rapists’ Parole

On a fateful night in 1994, a 27-year-old woman named Alison Botha endured an ordeal that would have broken most. Abducted near her home in South Africa, she was violated and brutally mutilated by two men, Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger, who came to be known as the ‘Ripper Rapists.’ They left her for dead, her body ravaged by near-fatal slashes to her neck and a disembowelment that seemed to confirm her destined demise.

Survival Against All Odds

Yet, in the face of this brutal reality, Botha refused to succumb. Gripping her own slashed throat and holding her intestines in place, she staggered towards a distant driver for help. Tiaan Eilerd, a veterinary student, found her collapsed on the roadside. Providing immediate first aid, he kept her alive till professional help arrived.

Justice Served and a Life Reclaimed

From her hospital bed, with remarkable courage, Botha identified her attackers, leading to their arrest and subsequent conviction. In August 1995, du Toit and Kruger were sentenced to life in prison for their heinous acts.

Legacy of Survival

Botha’s unbelievable survival story has since resonated across the world. She has penned books about her experience, providing a hauntingly intimate look into her ordeal and the incredible resilience of the human spirit. Her narrative was also portrayed in the 2016 film ‘Alison’, further amplifying her voice and inspiring many.

The Ripper Rapists’ Parole

In July 2023, after 28 years behind bars, du Toit and Kruger were granted parole, causing profound distress to Botha. Her disappointment was openly expressed on Facebook, striking a chord with many who had followed her story and admired her courage.

0
Crime South Africa Survival
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
46 seconds ago
Ex-Chancellor's Secret Life Sparks Debate on Personal Liberties and Professional Responsibilities
In a stunning revelation, Joe Gow, the former Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and his wife have been found creating and uploading explicit content online, leading to his abrupt removal from the position. The case has sparked a debate on the intersection of personal liberties with professional obligations, and the impact of off-duty
Ex-Chancellor's Secret Life Sparks Debate on Personal Liberties and Professional Responsibilities
Justice Department Seeks Death Penalty for Buffalo Supermarket Shooter
9 mins ago
Justice Department Seeks Death Penalty for Buffalo Supermarket Shooter
Theft at Kaduna Mosque: Two Suspects Arrested
10 mins ago
Theft at Kaduna Mosque: Two Suspects Arrested
Five Arrested for Brutal Murder in Punjab's Hoshiarpur District
1 min ago
Five Arrested for Brutal Murder in Punjab's Hoshiarpur District
Billionaire Rybolovlev's Art Fraud Allegations against Sotheby's
5 mins ago
Billionaire Rybolovlev's Art Fraud Allegations against Sotheby's
UK Authorities Uncover Major Money-Laundering Operation
6 mins ago
UK Authorities Uncover Major Money-Laundering Operation
Latest Headlines
World News
Queensland's Community Housing Sector: The Weakest in Australia?
11 seconds
Queensland's Community Housing Sector: The Weakest in Australia?
NBA Insiders Scotto and Marks Analyze Trade Deadline Strategies
12 seconds
NBA Insiders Scotto and Marks Analyze Trade Deadline Strategies
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: PPP's Commitment to Public Service and a 10-Point Agenda to Eradicate Unemployment and Inflation
24 seconds
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: PPP's Commitment to Public Service and a 10-Point Agenda to Eradicate Unemployment and Inflation
Toledo's NFL Split Loyalties: Lions and Browns in Playoffs Spark 'Rust Belt Revival'
26 seconds
Toledo's NFL Split Loyalties: Lions and Browns in Playoffs Spark 'Rust Belt Revival'
Bristol Rovers Eye Redemption in Crucial League One Match Against Barnsley
38 seconds
Bristol Rovers Eye Redemption in Crucial League One Match Against Barnsley
Joshua Da Silva and Kavem Hodge Lead the Charge in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
41 seconds
Joshua Da Silva and Kavem Hodge Lead the Charge in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
TV Chef Tom Kerridge Reveals his Health Overhaul Journey
41 seconds
TV Chef Tom Kerridge Reveals his Health Overhaul Journey
Autistic Boy's Death Spotlights Medical Oversight and Need for ARFID Awareness
1 min
Autistic Boy's Death Spotlights Medical Oversight and Need for ARFID Awareness
Danielle Lloyd Radiates Resilience Amid Health Challenges
2 mins
Danielle Lloyd Radiates Resilience Amid Health Challenges
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
12 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
33 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app