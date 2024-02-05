Surveillance Video Released in Shooting of 8-Year-Old Girl in Durham

In a chilling incident that shook the city of Durham, an 8-year-old girl was gravely injured when a bullet, fired by an unidentified person, pierced the window of her upstairs bedroom on January 18, 2024. The incident, captured in a surveillance video released by the Durham Police Department, shows the assailant firing multiple rounds at a light-colored house located on Liberty Street, before making a quick escape.

Shootings in Close Proximity

Adding to the city's horror, another shooting occurred within the same hour, just a mile away from Liberty Street. A man was injured near a shopping center on Fayetteville Street, suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. He was quickly taken to a local hospital, with reports confirming his injuries were not life-threatening.

A City on Edge

The two shootings have left the city on edge, with residents and authorities alike grappling to make sense of the violence. The police have yet to establish a connection between these two incidents, but the proximity and timing have raised questions. The authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information they may have regarding the incidents.

The Call for Public Assistance

The Durham Police Department has enlisted the help of Investigator L. Sprinkle and CrimeStoppers, an organization that offers rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases. As the young girl recuperates from her injuries, the city holds its breath, hoping for a breakthrough in the investigation.