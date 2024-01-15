en English
Crime

Surveillance Footage Released in Theft Case Involving Zari Hassan’s Husband

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:19 am EST
Surveillance Footage Released in Theft Case Involving Zari Hassan’s Husband

The recent theft involving Shakib Lutaaya, the husband of renowned Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, has stirred a wave of controversy in the South African and Ugandan entertainment industries. Shakib has released surveillance footage of the incident that occurred at a supermarket in South Africa last week, showing an alleged theft of his bag containing two phones, a substantial amount of cash, and expensive chains. The incident has sparked public interest due to the high-profile figures implicated and conflicting claims surrounding the event.

An Unsettling Incident

Shakib reported the loss of his belongings shortly after the incident, expressing his frustration over the theft on social media. He stated that eyewitnesses had identified Benja, an associate of singer Pallaso, as the thief. Despite his efforts to reach out to Pallaso for help in recovering the stolen items, Shakib’s attempts have so far been unsuccessful.

Conflicting Claims and Accusations

Stirring up further controversy, Benja has vehemently denied the allegations, leading to a public dispute between the involved parties. The CCTV footage now serves as a crucial piece of evidence that could potentially aid authorities in investigating the incident and determining the truth behind the allegations.

Public Interest and Anticipation

Given the prominence of the individuals involved, the public is keenly awaiting further developments in this case. The incident has not only piqued public interest but also raised concerns over security, considering that Zari’s home was burglarized just a month prior, with armed intruders stealing phones, jewelry, Rolex watches, laptops, and a government gun. Both Zari and Shakib have publicly expressed their determination to seek justice and recover the stolen items, adding another layer of intrigue to this unfolding story.

Crime South Africa Uganda
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

