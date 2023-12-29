en English
Bermuda

Surge of Crime in Bermuda Over Christmas Weekend: 15 Arrests Made

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:56 pm EST
Surge of Crime in Bermuda Over Christmas Weekend: 15 Arrests Made

As the holiday season swept across Bermuda, the local police were far from idle. The Bermuda Police Service (BPS) found itself grappling with a flurry of criminal incidents leading to a total of 15 arrests over the Christmas weekend. The range of offenses was wide, from knife threats to drug possession, traffic violations, and driving under the influence.

A Knife-Wielding Threat on Christmas Day

In one of the most significant incidents, a 22-year-old male, during a domestic dispute call in the Beacon Hill Lane area of Sandys, brandished a knife at the responding officers. Despite the man’s aggressive behavior and threats, the BPS officers managed to neutralize the situation and arrest the suspect, ensuring no injuries to any of the officers involved.

Teenager Caught with Knife and Suspected Drugs

On the same weekend, a 16-year-old male was stopped for a traffic violation. In his attempt to evade the police, the teenager was found in possession of a knife and substances suspected to be controlled drugs. The substances were subsequently sent for analysis.

Drug-Related Incidents and Recovered Stolen Motorcycle

Another drug-related incident unfolded on Saturday night when two individuals on a motorcycle attempted to flee from the BPS on the Grotto Bay Hotel property. In their hasty escape, they left behind suspected drugs, including cocaine, cannabis, cannabis resin, and heroin. In a separate incident, a stolen motorcycle was recovered in Pembroke, though the culprits managed to escape on foot.

Additional Arrests

Further arrests included a 34-year-old male arrested for obstruction and found in possession of an imitation firearm at Southampton Rangers. The BPS also reported seven arrests for driving under the influence with alcohol levels significantly above the legal limit, two arrests for outstanding warrants, and three for traffic offenses, including driving while suspended by the courts.

The Christmas holiday weekend served as a stark reminder of the persistent challenges faced by law enforcement, even during times of celebration. As we move forward, it becomes increasingly clear that the fight against crime is a continuous and relentless endeavor, regardless of the season.

Bermuda Crime
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

