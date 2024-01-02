en English
Crime

Surge in Motorbike Thefts in North Wales Reflects National Trend

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
North Wales Police have raised concerns over a significant surge in motorbike thefts, citing over 60 incidents in 2023. The thefts have predominantly affected the areas of Wrexham and Bangor, with bikes having smaller engines, specifically 125cc or less, being most targeted. A recurring pattern has been observed in these crimes, as the motorbikes are often wheeled away from their parked locations and later found damaged in nearby areas.

Increasing Motorbike Thefts: A National Concern

Reflecting a broader national phenomenon, the spike in motorbike thefts in North Wales mirrors the disturbing trend seen across England and Wales over the past four years. According to Home Office data, over 365,000 reported bike thefts have remained unsolved since 2019, translating to an alarming rate of 200 unsolved bike thefts daily. This has sparked criticism from the Liberal Democrats, who accuse the Conservative Government of neglecting community policing and depriving frontline police officers of necessary resources to thoroughly investigate such crimes.

The Social Impact of Bike Theft

Aside from the logistical and financial implications, bike theft has a substantial social impact. Cycling UK, a national cycling charity, emphasizes that the fear and aftermath of bike theft discourage many people from cycling altogether. This theft wave not only disrupts individual mobility but also threatens to undermine the broader push towards sustainable, green transportation modes.

Police Response and Public Advisory

In response to the escalating theft rates, North Wales Police’s Design Out Crime Officer, David Williams, has recommended motorbike owners to enhance their vehicle’s security. He urges the use of approved motorcycle chains and locks as deterrents. His advice underscores the pressing need for proactive measures to safeguard motorbikes from theft, thus pushing back against this unsettling trend.

Crime Security United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

