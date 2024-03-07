Surge in Keyless Car Thefts Hits Basingstoke: Police Issue Urgent Security Advice

As Basingstoke grapples with a worrying spike in keyless car thefts, Hampshire Constabulary is calling on vehicle owners to bolster their defenses. In the past month alone, the district has witnessed 12 such incidents, with five occurring since February 27. Local law enforcement, led by Sergeant Pete Scamell, attributes this rise to thieves exploiting sophisticated gadgets to mimic key signals, a technique known as relay theft.

Understanding Relay Theft

Relay theft represents a significant challenge for both car owners and police. Thieves no longer need physical access to car keys; instead, they use devices to intercept and replicate the key's signal, tricking the vehicle into unlocking and starting without any break-in. This method not only facilitates swift thefts—often within two minutes—but also leaves owners oblivious until it's too late. Basingstoke's recent surge in such crimes has put the spotlight on the urgent need for preventative measures.

Preventative Measures and Police Advice

In response to the escalating threat, Basingstoke Police are emphasizing the importance of proactive protection strategies. Owners of keyless cars, especially those of higher value, are advised to adopt several security measures. Among these are the use of signal blocking pouches, or Faraday Bags, to shield keys from unauthorized scanning, reprogramming keys for second-hand vehicles, and enhancing physical deterrents like steering wheel locks. The police also stress the value of parking in secure locations, utilizing CCTV systems, and considering the installation of tracking devices as effective strategies to deter or respond to thefts.

Community Engagement and Ongoing Efforts

While Hampshire Constabulary intensifies its efforts to apprehend the perpetrators, the force is also reaching out to the community for support. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and follow the comprehensive crime prevention advice provided by local police and on platforms like Secured by Design. As Basingstoke confronts this modern challenge, the collective action of the community and continued diligence can play a crucial role in curbing the trend of keyless car thefts.