FCT Women Affairs Secretary Discloses 3,000+ GBV Cases in 100 Days

Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, the Secretary of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Women Affairs Secretariat, reveals the staggering number of gender-based violence (GBV) cases in Abuja during her first 100 days in office. A total of 3,072 cases were recorded, a significant increase from the previous record, with over 2,000 cases reported since she assumed office on October 24, 2023. The rise in reported cases is attributed to a boost in public confidence in the new administration and its commitment to combat GBV.

Benjamins-Laniyi underlined the administration's commitment to addressing GBV, showcasing the sensitivity programs and empowerment projects aimed at curbing the issue. She also highlighted the efforts put in place to tackle disability-based violence. The surge in reported cases points to an increase in public confidence in the administration's dedication to address these critical issues.

Rising to the Challenge

The administration, under Benjamins-Laniyi, is not shying away from the daunting task at hand. It has shown continued dedication to serving the people of FCT and fostering positive change for women, children, and vulnerable communities. The Secretary asserted her commitment to collaboration with security chiefs and the FCT police command to curb insecurity, particularly incidents targeting women.

Aside from tackling GBV, Benjamins-Laniyi has been active in other areas as well. She announced a temporary suspension on adoption cases and expressed her intent to revive the defunct FCT female football team, FCT Queens. Furthermore, her office has been at the forefront of GBV awareness initiatives, such as the 2023 UN Women 16 days of advocacy against GBV in the FCT. She has also conducted tours of various facilities under her purview, including the FCT Unity Children's Home, Juvenile Correctional Centre, Baby Friendly Centres, and vocational and empowerment centres.