Surge in Drug Seizures Amidst Decline in Drug-Related Arrests

In a remarkable turn of events, police in a certain city reported a drastic increase in drug seizures in 2023, with the total value of seized drugs skyrocketing to Rs 103 crore. This indicates a significant rise compared to Rs 92 crore in 2022 and Rs 60 crore in 2021.

Unprecedented Spike in Opium Seizures

Opium seizures witnessed an extraordinary jump, increasing six-fold from 10 kg in 2022 to 63 kg in 2023. However, ganja remained the most confiscated drug, accounting for over half of the total drug quantity seized in 2023. The seized ganja, weighing a staggering 5,252 kg, was estimated to be worth Rs 29 crore.

Other Drugs in the Spotlight

MDMA also experienced a surge in seizures, escalating from 43 kg in 2022 to 55 kg in 2023. Other drugs, including hashish oil, heroin, Yaba tablets, LSD strips, and cocaine, were seized in substantial quantities, further demonstrating the alarming prevalence of the drug menace.

Decrease in Drug-Related Arrests and Cases

Despite the surge in drug seizures, there was a surprising decline in drug-related arrests and reported cases in 2023 compared to the previous year. The number of arrests dropped to 4,399 in 2023, down from a high of over 5,000 in 2022. Correspondingly, the number of cases fell from 4,027 in 2022 to 3,443 in 2023, with the majority of arrests pertaining to possession of ganja. Adding to the intrigue, the number of foreigners apprehended for drug-related offenses also witnessed a 46% decrease from 2021.

Convictions for these offenses resulted in a range of sentences. While some individuals were handed life imprisonment or lengthy jail terms, others were merely fined, reflecting the complex and nuanced nature of drug-related offenses and their judicial outcomes.