Surge in Crime Across Scottish Towns: A Recap of the Court Sentences

Perth's Mark McPhee, aged 50, was discovered unconscious with a pair of steak knives outside a local pub. The court later sentenced him to supervision and unpaid work for possessing bladed articles. Meanwhile, a man in Arbroath required 40 stitches after an American Bulldog attacked him in a Tesco car park. The dog's handler, Wayne Stephenson, admitted to being responsible for the animal during the incident.

Advertisment

Stewart Livingston's Illegal Stun Guns

Stewart Livingston from Tayport faced court supervision after authorities found him in possession of illegal stun guns shaped like knuckledusters. Concurrently, Dundee's Suresh Hewage was accused of assaulting a man with a blunt object. The court released him on bail pending further investigation.

Paul Armitt's Unwelcome Advances

Advertisment

Paul Armitt, a chef with prior convictions, was ordered by the court to compensate a woman he had inappropriately touched in Dundee. Natalie Bruce, on the other hand, admitted to repeatedly assaulting her partner in Montrose and breaching bail conditions. The court is still deliberating on the consequences of her actions.

Jon Cassidy's Street Drug Deals

Jon Cassidy from Fife was incarcerated for dealing street Valium pills. Similarly, Dylan Purvis was ordered to undertake unpaid work for assaulting a man in Kirkcaldy. Stuart Smillie was handed a driving ban after he hit a cyclist, fracturing his spine, in Stirlingshire.

Jaden Gray's Pending Trial

Jaden Gray is slated to stand trial for allegedly assaulting a man with broken glass in Dundee. In another case, Gary Thoms was jailed for theft from a flat, also in Dundee. Lastly, Jamae Boyd, who suffers from a brain injury, was apprehended for driving while disqualified in Angus. The court is considering potential custody for Boyd.