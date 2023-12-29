en English
Crime

Surge in Antisemitic and Islamophobic Hate Crimes in Britain Post Israel-Hamas Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:47 am EST
Surge in Antisemitic and Islamophobic Hate Crimes in Britain Post Israel-Hamas Conflict

The recent outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict has provoked a startling rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes across Britain. New data reveals a surge in such offenses, with the Greater Manchester Police noting a fivefold increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes and the British Transport Police reporting an over tenfold spike. These figures correspond with the heightened tension following the Hamas terror attack on October 7.

Shocking Surge in Antisemitism

The Community Security Trust (CST), a Jewish charity, has described the upsurge in antisemitism as ‘shocking.’ The CST attributes the increase to the extremist hatred that has proliferated both online and in public spaces after the Hamas attacks. They underscore the urgency of prosecuting the perpetrators and advocate for society’s adamant refusal to tolerate such hate crimes.

Islamophobic Offenses on the Rise

Alongside the rise in antisemitism, there has been a notable increase in Islamophobic offenses. Tell Mama, an organization dedicated to monitoring anti-Muslim sentiment, has highlighted a significant rise in anti-Muslim hate. This hate predominantly targets Arab and Palestinian communities with racist and dehumanizing slurs, intensifying the already volatile situation.

Response from Authorities

In response to these alarming figures, the Metropolitan Police reported a substantial increase in both antisemitic and Islamophobic offenses in October compared to the same period in the previous year. The Home Office has strongly condemned the rise in reported hate crimes, promising further funding for additional security at Jewish and Muslim places of worship and faith schools. However, the methods for recording these crimes differ among forces, adding a layer of complexity to the comparisons and overall totals.

The escalation of hate crimes, particularly in urban areas, is a clear cause for concern. Representatives from both the Jewish and Muslim communities have voiced their anxiety and called for stronger action against such crimes. As Britain grapples with this surge in hate crimes, a unified stance against this wave of hatred is more crucial than ever.

Crime United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

