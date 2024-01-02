en English
Bangladesh

Surat Police Unmask Human Trafficking Ring with Bangladeshi Ties

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
In a sweeping and significant action against illicit conduct, the Surat Police, in collaboration with the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB), have unmasked and dismantled an extensive human trafficking ring with links to Bangladesh. The operation resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals found in possession of falsified documents. Of these, nine were identified as Bangladeshi nationals involved in a racket to smuggle people from Bangladesh into India.

Counterfeit Documents and a Network of Deception

The criminals were involved in creating counterfeit Indian identity documents for these individuals. The fraudulent credentials included Aadhar cards, PAN cards, voter ID cards, and driver’s licenses. The fabrication of these documents was made possible through the skills of a Photoshop expert named Akash Sanjaybhai Mankar, based in Vadodara.

Seized Assets and the Scope of Fraud

During the raid, law enforcement agents confiscated various items, including Bangladeshi currency, a plethora of fake documents, mobile phones, and laminated copies of original Bangladeshi identification cards. It was also unveiled that the counterfeit papers had been used to secure a loan fraudulently. This money was subsequently used to purchase a car and two-wheeler vehicles.

Human Trafficking: A Web of Exploitation

The accused had lured men and women from Bangladesh to India with the promise of improved pay and job opportunities. However, these promises were merely a facade to coerce them into the sex trade. The investigation into this intricate network of exploitation continues as the SOG and PCB teams collaborate to dig deeper into the matter and initiate further actions against the culprits.

Bangladesh Crime India
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

