Crime

Supreme Court Quashes Early Release in Bilkis Bano Case: Relief for Bano, Continued Trauma for Youngest Witness

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:39 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:04 pm EST
Supreme Court Quashes Early Release in Bilkis Bano Case: Relief for Bano, Continued Trauma for Youngest Witness

The Supreme Court of India has nullified the premature release of 11 convicts in the infamous Bilkis Bano gang-rape case, breathing a sigh of relief into the victim, Bilkis Bano, but leaving the youngest prosecution witness, Bilkis’s cousin, with no respite from his enduring trauma. The latter, a key witness in the trial who identified the attackers in court at the tender age of 12, remains disillusioned with the judicial procedure and unconvinced about the delivery of justice.

Supreme Court Overturns Early Release of Convicts

The convicts, part of a mob that committed heinous acts of violence during the 2002 Gujarat riots, including the gang-rape of a five-month pregnant Bilkis Bano, were granted remission by the Gujarat government and had been freed from Godhra jail on August 15, 2022. However, following the Supreme Court’s ruling, these individuals are now required to return to imprisonment. The Supreme Court emphasized that the authority to decide on the convicts’ remission was Maharashtra, not Gujarat, and directed the convicts to surrender within two weeks.

Haunted by Trauma

Despite the court’s decision, the youngest witness, now 28 and a father, remains shackled by the harrowing memories of the riot and his family’s brutal murder. His identity remains protected due to the sensitive nature of the case. The impact of his trauma has been profound, causing psychological distress and hindering his ability to lead a normal life or pursue education beyond the eighth grade.

Living with Memories

The man seeks to manage his psychological scars by immersing himself in work and seeking comfort in the company of his family and friends. However, the past continues to cast a long shadow over his life, especially during solitary moments. He has severed ties with his village and extended family, including Bilkis, hoping to escape the incessant nightmares that plague him.

Crime Human Rights India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

