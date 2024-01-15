en English
Bangladesh

Supreme Court Orders Speedy Trial in Rana Plaza Collapse Case, RMG Workers’ Struggle Continues

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Supreme Court Orders Speedy Trial in Rana Plaza Collapse Case, RMG Workers’ Struggle Continues

In a landmark verdict, Bangladesh’s Supreme Court Appellate Division has ordered the lower court to conclude the Rana Plaza building collapse murder case within six months. The case has been lingering in the corridors of justice since the cataclysmic event on April 24, 2013, when the Rana Plaza building collapsed, leading to the death of over 1,100 ready-made garment (RMG) workers and severely injuring thousands.

The Suspension of Sohel Rana’s Bail

In a recent development, the court suspended the bail of the building’s owner, Sohel Rana. Earlier, the High Court had granted Rana bail on April 6, 2023. However, on July 10, 2023, the Appellate Division suspended it for six months. The decision came from a four-member bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, who heard the bail petition.

Rana’s Capture and the Aftermath

Five days post the disaster, as Rana attempted to escape to India, he was apprehended by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). His arrest led to the filing of a case against him and the factory owners within the doomed building.

RMG Workers’ Plight and Protests

Parallel to the Rana Plaza case, the RMG workers in Bangladesh find themselves grappling with constitutional and fundamental human rights issues. Protests for a hike in minimum wages have been a constant in the history of RMG workers, often leading to arrests and violent repercussions. Despite the significant revenues Bangladesh draws from garment exports, the workers endure poor working conditions and an almost non-existent social protection system. The existing labor laws heavily favor the factory owners, while international initiatives aimed at improving working conditions face considerable resistance.

The recent release of a gazette regarding the minimum wage has stoked more protests, underlining the imperative for fair wages. As the Rana Plaza case moves towards a resolution, the broader issue of RMG workers’ rights continues to simmer in the backdrop, waiting for its day in the court of justice.

0
Bangladesh
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

