Crime

Supreme Court Frowns at Alleged Violation of Orders in Gujarat Businessman’s Case

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
Supreme Court Frowns at Alleged Violation of Orders in Gujarat Businessman’s Case

In a recent development that has sent shockwaves through the Indian judiciary, the Supreme Court of India has taken a firm stance against the alleged violation of its orders by Surat police and judicial authorities in Gujarat. The authorities are accused of having unjustly treated Tusharbhai Rajnikantbhai Shah, a businessman from Gujarat, who was granted anticipatory bail by the Supreme Court in a cheating case on December 8, 2023.

Allegations of Extortion and Unlawful Detention

Despite the Supreme Court’s directive, Shah was later taken into police custody and allegedly subjected to physical abuse and intimidation. The aim? Extorting 1.65 crore rupees, the court heard. What the court termed as the ‘grossest of contempt’ was the apparent flouting of its order and the subsequent ill-treatment of Shah.

Discrepancies and Deliberate Misconduct?

Adding fuel to the fire is the alleged misconduct during the remand period. Shah’s presence was reportedly not recorded in the police station diary, a standard protocol in police custody. Furthermore, the CCTV cameras at the station were claimed to be non-functional during this time, raising serious suspicions of planned misconduct.

Supreme Court’s Response

Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta of the Supreme Court have shown extreme disapproval of the incident. Notices have been issued to the involved officials, ordering them to appear before the court on January 29 to explain their actions. The court is considering contempt proceedings and has demanded an explanation for this distinct defiance of its order granting bail to Shah.

Rafia Tasleem

