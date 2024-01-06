en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Support Workers at London Care Home Sentenced for Abuse of Vulnerable Adults

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
Support Workers at London Care Home Sentenced for Abuse of Vulnerable Adults

In a shocking revelation of human rights abuse, three support workers from Grove House, a London care home, have been convicted and sentenced for ill-treatment of vulnerable adults with complex needs. The perpetrators, identified as Alex Nazareth, 30, Georgios Skordoulis, 28, and Ahmed Hassanen, 54, faced their verdict at Croydon Crown Court, marking a significant moment in the fight against disability hate crimes.

Harsh Sentences for Brutal Crimes

Nazareth received an 18-month sentence, while Skordoulis and Hassanen were each handed two-year prison terms for their heinous acts. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) classified the series of offenses as a disability hate crime, a charge that carries substantial weight and significance. The acts of abuse extended from physical assault to emotional and psychological mistreatment, demonstrating a complete disregard for the victims’ dignity and rights.

Abuse of Power and Trust

The abuse was primarily directed towards adults with learning disabilities, mental illness, and complex needs. Victims were subjected to tormenting acts such as water spraying, confinement in rooms, and denial of basic necessities, among other degrading treatments. The gross misuse of power by these support workers not only contravened their professional training but also starkly contrasted the individual needs and rights of the victims.

Justice Served, Commitment Renewed

The CPS worked closely with the police to build a robust case against the offenders, ultimately leading to their conviction. Thea Viney, the District Crown Prosecutor, voiced hope that the sentencing would instill a sense of justice among the victims, their families, and the broader community. Echoing this sentiment, the Chief Crown Prosecutor, Lionel Idan, underlined the commitment to tackling disability hate crime and affirmed the need for continued efforts to bring offenders to justice.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Glenorchy Tragedy: Murder, Arson and a Community in Shock
Tragedy unfolded in Glenorchy, Hobart, when the life of a kind-hearted mother of two, Alison Robinson, was abruptly extinguished. Her body was discovered in the aftermath of a house fire on Sanders Street on Friday morning. The suspected perpetrator, David Evans, a 40-year-old man, stands accused of setting the fire and allegedly killing Robinson. In
Glenorchy Tragedy: Murder, Arson and a Community in Shock
Sydney Home Targeted Over Displayed Palestinian Flag: A Suspected Hate Crime
9 mins ago
Sydney Home Targeted Over Displayed Palestinian Flag: A Suspected Hate Crime
YouTuber James Hinkle Solves Decade-Old Missing Navy Veteran Mystery
11 mins ago
YouTuber James Hinkle Solves Decade-Old Missing Navy Veteran Mystery
Public Transportation in Crisis: Rising Crime and Homelessness in London and New York
2 mins ago
Public Transportation in Crisis: Rising Crime and Homelessness in London and New York
Bloody Cartel Clash in Guerrero: A Battle Fought in Isolation
3 mins ago
Bloody Cartel Clash in Guerrero: A Battle Fought in Isolation
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Congress Member and Family
3 mins ago
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Congress Member and Family
Latest Headlines
World News
Western Australia Proposes New Restrictions on Alcohol Sales in Broome and Derby
14 seconds
Western Australia Proposes New Restrictions on Alcohol Sales in Broome and Derby
Scorchers Brace for Rain-affected Match; Exclusive Subscription Benefits for The West Australian Readers
15 seconds
Scorchers Brace for Rain-affected Match; Exclusive Subscription Benefits for The West Australian Readers
Study Proposes Reforms to Address Britain's Housing Crisis
20 seconds
Study Proposes Reforms to Address Britain's Housing Crisis
Australia's Defence Forces Contemplates Non-Citizen Recruitment Amid Political Debate
59 seconds
Australia's Defence Forces Contemplates Non-Citizen Recruitment Amid Political Debate
New Delhi Hosts Inaugural Forum of the International Valdai Discussion Club: A New Chapter in Global Geopolitical Dialogue
4 mins
New Delhi Hosts Inaugural Forum of the International Valdai Discussion Club: A New Chapter in Global Geopolitical Dialogue
Severe Blood Shortage Declared by American Red Cross Amidst Pandemic
5 mins
Severe Blood Shortage Declared by American Red Cross Amidst Pandemic
Ex-Premier Mike Baird Slams Current Political Leaders for Stoking Division
6 mins
Ex-Premier Mike Baird Slams Current Political Leaders for Stoking Division
Morocco's Cutting-Edge Facilities: A Game-Changer for Afcon 2023?
6 mins
Morocco's Cutting-Edge Facilities: A Game-Changer for Afcon 2023?
Sam Kerr’s Olympic Dreams in Balance Following Major Injury
6 mins
Sam Kerr’s Olympic Dreams in Balance Following Major Injury
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app