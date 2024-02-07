Sunderland Man, Christopher Greener, Sentenced for Series of Abusive Incidents

Christopher Greener, a 38-year-old resident of Pallion, Sunderland, has been court-martialed for a series of abusive incidents involving his former partner. The relationship, which began innocently as a childhood romance, eventually spiraled into a cycle of aggression and control.

The Escalation of Abuse

The abuse intensified over time, reaching a peak in October 2015 when a domestic argument turned violent. In a fit of rage, Greener caused a plastic fork to strike his partner's face. The impact was severe enough to injure her lip, necessitating medical stitches. However, the physical harm was just the tip of the iceberg. The victim was subjected to verbal abuse, with Greener often resorting to derogatory and vile names. His behavior reflected jealousy and deep-seated controlling tendencies, particularly when his partner ventured out without him.

Bad Personal News and Alcohol Fuels the Fire

In 2108, following a personal crisis, Greener's alcohol consumption became a significant issue, further exacerbating the already volatile situation. The increased alcohol intake seemed to amplify his aggressive demeanor, leading to an escalation in the frequency and intensity of the incidents.

End of the Relationship and Legal Protection

The relationship came to a definitive end in 2022 when the victim, in a bid to protect herself from further harm, obtained a non-molestation order against Greener. This order was designed to keep Greener at bay, preventing him from causing any further distress. However, ignoring the legal mandate, Greener breached the order by sending an email that was also delivered to the victim. The email, filled with expressions of regret and a plea for reconciliation, only added to the victim's distress.

Verdict and Sentence

The case was presented before Mr Recorder Anthony Dunne at Newcastle Crown Court. Despite Greener's previous good character, the court recognized the significant impact of his actions on the victim. Greener was handed an 18-month suspended sentence, with stipulations for rehabilitation and 150 hours of unpaid work. Additionally, a ten-year restraining order was issued against him to ensure the victim's safety.

The victim, who has since moved away, revealed in an impact statement the profound trauma she has endured as a result of the relationship. Her story serves as a stark reminder of the devastating effects of domestic abuse and the importance of seeking help and legal protection.