Suffolk County on the Hunt for Lottery Ticket Thief

A manhunt is underway in Suffolk County, New York, as local law enforcement and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers seek assistance in identifying and locating a man who stole lottery tickets from a Ridge gas station. This criminal act took place on November 11, at the Shell station located at 1511 Middle Country Road, at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Details of the Theft

The suspect managed to escape the scene in a black Honda Element bearing the license plate number LCE 2164. The theft has sparked a concentrated effort from both the local police and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to apprehend the culprit.

A Reward for Justice

As part of their ongoing effort to ensure the safety and security of the community, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a financial reward for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. This incentive is aimed at encouraging residents to contribute to the resolution of this case by providing any relevant information they may hold.

Anonymous Tip Channels

Recognizing the potential fear of retaliation or exposure, the organization has enabled multiple channels for the public to submit anonymous tips. These include a hotline number (1-800-220-TIPS), a mobile app (P3 Tips), and a website (www.P3Tips.com). They assure that all forms of communication, including calls, text messages, and emails, will be kept confidential throughout the process of gathering information on this incident.

As the search for the lottery ticket thief continues, the collective effort of the community and law enforcement will be crucial in ensuring justice is served and security is maintained within Suffolk County.